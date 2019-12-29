Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VTGN. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Shares of VTGN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

