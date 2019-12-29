BidaskClub Upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Strong-Buy

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDC. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $62.13 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,722 shares of company stock worth $1,443,320. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

