Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

XPER has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

Xperi stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. Xperi has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $926.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Xperi by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xperi by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Xperi by 17.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,205,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after buying an additional 468,478 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 79.9% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

