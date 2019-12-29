inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

inTEST stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. inTEST has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.88.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTT. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth $66,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 33.0% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of inTEST by 12.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

