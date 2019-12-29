Short Interest in Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Increases By 21.1%

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 252,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $378,637.50. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 17,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $29,171.56. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 339,961 shares of company stock valued at $518,246.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pedevco stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 2,017.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pedevco were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PED stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Pedevco has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter.

About Pedevco

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

