Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Update

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 28th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.82 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on Superior Drilling Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 24.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 67.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 119,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at $670,000.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

