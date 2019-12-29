VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 28th total of 417,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 241,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $4.60 on Friday. VolitionRX has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in VolitionRX by 44.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VolitionRX by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRX in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

