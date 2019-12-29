Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.99

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$79.99 and last traded at C$79.99, with a volume of 1006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$79.97.

MEQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$68.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $750.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.47.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

