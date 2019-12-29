Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.50

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 141.97 ($1.87), with a volume of 68919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.62 ($1.53).

The company has a market capitalization of $522.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.69.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

