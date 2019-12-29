Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,490.00

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,484.50 ($19.53), with a volume of 29842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,464.50 ($19.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of $993.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,351.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,278.41. The company has a quick ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.80%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.