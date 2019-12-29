Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $254.60

Shares of Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 254.60 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 254.60 ($3.35), with a volume of 798489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.26).

FAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volution Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.17 ($2.75).

Get Volution Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $504.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 187.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.