Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.99

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$45.99 and last traded at C$45.83, with a volume of 6531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.58.

EIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.19.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million. Research analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.3799998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 94.15%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.