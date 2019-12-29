Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.17

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.17 and last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

