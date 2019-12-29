Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.20

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 1302140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,049.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

