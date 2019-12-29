Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.09

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 5757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Crocs to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. Crocs’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $154,000.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

