Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.65

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 2083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colfax by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Colfax by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Colfax by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

