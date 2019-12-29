United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.07

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $151.07 and last traded at $150.54, with a volume of 156754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.83. The company has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

