Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.92

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 13555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,077,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,104,000 after buying an additional 800,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,461,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,103,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,451,000 after buying an additional 59,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,425,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,677,000 after buying an additional 157,222 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

