Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.92

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 13555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,077,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,104,000 after buying an additional 800,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,461,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,103,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,451,000 after buying an additional 59,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,425,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,677,000 after buying an additional 157,222 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.