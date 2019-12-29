Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.90

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $69.31, with a volume of 44892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Teradyne by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Teradyne by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 116,745 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 165,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 128,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $2,525,000.

Teradyne Company Profile (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

