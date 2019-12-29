ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.18

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 5415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ABB by 54.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in ABB by 461.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

