Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading 36.7% Higher

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) traded up 36.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.63 and last traded at C$3.28, 298,318 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 330% from the average session volume of 69,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.44.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.783421 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.