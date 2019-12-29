RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 106,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 544,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Hits New 52-Week High at $142.50
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Hits New 52-Week High at $142.50
Temple Bar Investment Trust Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,490.00
Temple Bar Investment Trust Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,490.00
Volution Group Hits New 1-Year High at $254.60
Volution Group Hits New 1-Year High at $254.60
Exchange Income Sets New 52-Week High at $45.99
Exchange Income Sets New 52-Week High at $45.99
Nasdaq Hits New 52-Week High at $108.17
Nasdaq Hits New 52-Week High at $108.17
Sirius XM Sets New 52-Week High at $7.20
Sirius XM Sets New 52-Week High at $7.20


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report