RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Down 16.7%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 106,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 544,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

