Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO)’s share price dropped 17.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.11, approximately 1,415,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,724,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark cut shares of Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hexo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hexo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.90. The company has a market cap of $539.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66.

In other Hexo news, Director Nathalie Bourque bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.12 per share, with a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,181.24.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

