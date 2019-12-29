Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MSN opened at $0.81 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products.

