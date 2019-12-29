Short Interest in Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Grows By 13.6%

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

HUSA opened at $0.15 on Friday. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

