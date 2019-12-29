Scout24 (ETR:G24) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.40

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €59.40 ($69.07) and last traded at €59.35 ($69.01), with a volume of 30956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.65 ($68.20).

Several brokerages have recently commented on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.50 ($71.51) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.98 ($66.26).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

