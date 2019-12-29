Short Interest in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Increases By 12.8%

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the November 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $10.99 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

