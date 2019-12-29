Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RFL opened at $18.16 on Friday. Rafael has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $30.86.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rafael by 271.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rafael by 245.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rafael by 18.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rafael during the second quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rafael by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares in the last quarter.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

