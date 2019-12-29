Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
RFL opened at $18.16 on Friday. Rafael has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $30.86.
Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.
Rafael Company Profile
Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.
