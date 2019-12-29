Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.51 Million

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post $97.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.80 million and the highest is $101.53 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $376.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $382.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $521.75 million, with estimates ranging from $409.73 million to $716.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.90.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.30. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

