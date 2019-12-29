$2.50 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post $2.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.67 million and the lowest is $2.33 million. Affimed reported sales of $25.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $22.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.68 million to $22.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.72 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Affimed by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $215.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.51 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.51 Million
$2.50 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed NV This Quarter
$2.50 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed NV This Quarter
$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc This Quarter
$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc This Quarter
James River Group Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
James River Group Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
MediciNova Downgraded by BidaskClub
MediciNova Downgraded by BidaskClub
Neogen Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Neogen Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report