$2.50 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post $2.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.67 million and the lowest is $2.33 million. Affimed reported sales of $25.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $22.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.68 million to $22.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.72 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Affimed by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $215.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

