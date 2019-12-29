$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to announce sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.60 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $9.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.12.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,460,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Wayfair by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Wayfair by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 6.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.59. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $173.72.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

