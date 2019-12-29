James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. James River Group has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $55,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 428,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,001,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in James River Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in James River Group by 2,014.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

