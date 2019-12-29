MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 43.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

