MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $13.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 43.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
