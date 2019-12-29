Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEOG. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NEOG opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $79.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $1,361,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $2,089,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,349 shares of company stock worth $17,544,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 96,085 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.