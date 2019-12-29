Flexion Therapeutics’ (FLXN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.92% from the company’s previous close.
FLXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.
NASDAQ FLXN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $732.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.98.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.
