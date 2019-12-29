Flexion Therapeutics’ (FLXN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.92% from the company’s previous close.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $732.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. Equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

