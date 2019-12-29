Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Imperial Capital raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOG opened at $2.35 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

