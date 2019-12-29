Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Chart Industries stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.22. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chart Industries by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

