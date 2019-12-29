BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Sell

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,903. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

