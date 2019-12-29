BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Sell

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Universal Forest Products stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.83.
In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,903. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
Universal Forest Products Company Profile
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
