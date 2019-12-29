Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Tucows stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. Tucows has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $663.30 million, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Tucows had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $88.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,246,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tucows by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Tucows by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tucows by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tucows by 840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tucows by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

