QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QCRH. Stephens cut QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. QCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

QCRH stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Equities analysts expect that QCR will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2,981.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

