Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Yeti (NYSE:YETI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of YETI opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Yeti has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 102,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $2,959,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,280.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,417,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,107,787. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 126.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 401.6% during the third quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 265.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.