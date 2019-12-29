Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $114.33 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $320,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $2,614,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,479 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,916 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

