Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $114.33 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $320,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $2,614,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,479 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,916 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Analyst Recommendations for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

James River Group Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
James River Group Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
MediciNova Downgraded by BidaskClub
MediciNova Downgraded by BidaskClub
Neogen Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Neogen Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Flexion Therapeutics’ “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC
Flexion Therapeutics’ “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC
Northern Oil and Gas Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub
Northern Oil and Gas Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub
Chart Industries Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Chart Industries Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report