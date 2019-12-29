Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Northfield Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $837.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,557.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $280,555. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

