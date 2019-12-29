West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 27.17%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,180 in the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 16.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

