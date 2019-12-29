Oppenheimer Comments on Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

IDXG has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Shares of IDXG stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 77.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the second quarter valued at $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 319,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 433,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

