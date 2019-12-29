Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BTN opened at $3.04 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

