Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BTN opened at $3.04 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.54.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
Further Reading: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.