Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,641.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,641 ($34.74) and last traded at GBX 2,616 ($34.41), with a volume of 81268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,612 ($34.36).

ABF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,070 ($40.38) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,855.64 ($37.56).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,529.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,378.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $12.05. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In related news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total value of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

