Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EVBN opened at $39.82 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

