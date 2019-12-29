Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of EVBN opened at $39.82 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $41.75.
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.
