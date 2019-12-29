GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Short Interest Update

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 754,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 28th total of 625,300 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSB. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 654,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 58,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 462.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 206,485 shares during the period.

GSB stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $3.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from GlobalSCAPE’s previous dividend of $0.02.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

