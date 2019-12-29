Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Decreases By 15.4%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.11% of Caledonia Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $8.32 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

