Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Decreases By 15.4%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.11% of Caledonia Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $8.32 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ballantyne Strong Inc Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Ballantyne Strong Inc Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Associated British Foods Hits New 1-Year High at $2,641.00
Associated British Foods Hits New 1-Year High at $2,641.00
Evans Bancorp Inc. Short Interest Update
Evans Bancorp Inc. Short Interest Update
GlobalSCAPE, Inc. Short Interest Update
GlobalSCAPE, Inc. Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc Decreases By 15.4%
Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc Decreases By 15.4%
Lifestyle Communities Hits New 52-Week High at $9.08
Lifestyle Communities Hits New 52-Week High at $9.08


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report